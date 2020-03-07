Home

Marie CROW

Marie CROW Notice
CROW, Marie. Dearly loved wife of Kelly. Sadly passed away on the 29th of February 2020. Loving Mum of Jean & Perry, Peter & Deb, Karyn & Mike and Pauline. Granny to many & Great Granny to quite a few more. A private cremation has been held as per her wishes. To celebrate Marie's life a remembrance day will be held at the Cross Roads Church, 55 Pukete Road, St. Andrews, Hamilton at 1pm Saturday 21st March. All communications to the Crow family, 17C Meadowland Street, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 7, 2020
