Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Mangere Lawn Cemetery Chapel
85 McKenzie Road
Mangere, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie JESSOP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Lenore. nee Gardiner (Lenore, Lennie) JESSOP

Add a Memory
Marie Lenore. nee Gardiner (Lenore, Lennie) JESSOP Notice
JESSOP, Marie Lenore. (Lenore, Lennie) nee Gardiner On Wednesday 18 March 2020, peacefully at home after a long illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith Jessop. Precious Mum of the late Graham; and Murray. Adored only daughter of the late John and Marie Gardiner. Mum is now in the presence of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. A service for Lenore is to be held at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery Chapel, 85 McKenzie Rd, Mangere, Auckland on Wednesday 25 March 2020 at 11.00am followed by a burial. Communications to the Jessop family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -