JEFFRIES, Marie Patricia. On March 19th 2020, very suddenly at home, aged 83. Dearly loved wife of BJ (deceased), treasured Mum of Sandra and Steve McManaway, Gary and Joy, Claire and Paul Grainger, Warwick and Kelly, and Craig and Michelle. Much loved Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will be farewelling Mum in a private family service and we thank all our families, friends, and Mums friends for all your messages and phone calls, we really appreciate your kindness and support. We will all miss Mum dearly and she will leave a real void in our lives.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 23, 2020