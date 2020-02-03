Home

McRAE, Marilyn Anne. 1947 - 2020. Peacefully in Tauranga, aged 72 years. Long standing hairdresser, life member of Te Puna Lions. Much loved M2 xx Loved sister, loved nan and great nana. Loving friend of Hilda and loved by her many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred .to Tauranga Womens Refuge, P.O. Box 9053 Greerton Tauranga. A service to celebrate Marilyn's life will be held at Daniels in the Park, 11th Ave Tauranga on Wednesday 5 February at 11am, followed by private cremation. Communication to the McRae Family, c/o P.O. Box 650 Tauranga 3140
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 3, 2020
