CRANE, Marilyn Annette. (Anne) 22.9.1936 - 6.5.2019 Beloved mother of Sally and Grant passed away suddenly on Monday 6 May at home. A much-loved Nanny to Andrew and Lizzie. Nana to Thomas, Harrison, Lachlan. Great- grandmother to Olive, Angus and Renee. Special Nanny to Simon and James. A service of remembrance to celebrate her life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 15 May 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army at salvationarmy.org.nz. Communications to the Crane family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 11, 2019