Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn CRANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Annette. (Anne) CRANE

Notice Condolences

Marilyn Annette. (Anne) CRANE Notice
CRANE, Marilyn Annette. (Anne) 22.9.1936 - 6.5.2019 Beloved mother of Sally and Grant passed away suddenly on Monday 6 May at home. A much-loved Nanny to Andrew and Lizzie. Nana to Thomas, Harrison, Lachlan. Great- grandmother to Olive, Angus and Renee. Special Nanny to Simon and James. A service of remembrance to celebrate her life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 15 May 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army at salvationarmy.org.nz. Communications to the Crane family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.