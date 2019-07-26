|
NEILSON, Marion Ailsa. Peacefully at Waipuna Hospice Tauranga after a short illness, on Wednesday 24th July 2019 aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Phillip (Rusty) and loved mother of Patrick, Graeme, and Russell, and their families. Treasured grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many thanks to the Waipuna Hospice for their support and care over this time. A Requiem Mass for Marion will be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church 114 Elizabeth Street Tauranga on Tuesday 30th July at 2pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Neilson family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 26, 2019