JONES, Marion Claire. nee Henderson Of Mt Maunganui passed away 3.4.20 peacefully at Tauranga Hospital aged 69 years. Loved wife of John Jones. Loved daughter of the late Bob and Wanda Henderson. Loved Mother of Milton, Trudi, Adrian and Kylie. Loved Grandmother of Ida, Dion, Chloe, Isobel, Daniel, Makayla, Jayden, Jackson, Lincoln, Kennedy and Tyler. Loved Sister, Aunty, Great Aunty and friend. Privately cremated at Pyes Pa. Memorial Service to follow at a later date. Psalm 23. 4. 'Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me.'
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 21, 2020
