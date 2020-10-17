Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Marion Graham 31.03.1934 - 12.10.2020 (aged 86) (Tiny) OWENS


1934 - 2020
Marion Graham 31.03.1934 - 12.10.2020 (aged 86) (Tiny) OWENS Notice
OWENS, Marion Graham (Tiny) 31.03.1934 - 12.10.2020 (aged 86). Passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Much loved wife of Hughie (deceased), Mum to Garry and Mary, Bill and Carlene and Lillian Jacobson, Nana to Jared, Samantha, Sean, Kayleigh, Abbey, Adam and Cameron, and Great Nana to Oliver, Hamish and Kaden. Many thanks to the staff at Tauranga Public Hospital for their care and kindness to Mum over the last two weeks of her life. In accordance with Tiny's wishes a private funeral has been held.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 17, 2020
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
