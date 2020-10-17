|
|
OWENS, Marion Graham (Tiny) 31.03.1934 - 12.10.2020 (aged 86). Passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Much loved wife of Hughie (deceased), Mum to Garry and Mary, Bill and Carlene and Lillian Jacobson, Nana to Jared, Samantha, Sean, Kayleigh, Abbey, Adam and Cameron, and Great Nana to Oliver, Hamish and Kaden. Many thanks to the staff at Tauranga Public Hospital for their care and kindness to Mum over the last two weeks of her life. In accordance with Tiny's wishes a private funeral has been held.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 17, 2020