LOWE, Marion Jean. On Friday, 21st June 2019 peacefully at home aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Maurice (deceased), mother of Shirley, David (deceased) and Kevin. Special mother- in-law of Nicky, Peter, Vikki and Glen. Treasured grandmother of Tania, Shaun, Cody, Kayne, Shannon, Emerald, Layton, Bonnie and Lucas. Great grandmother of Oliver, Isaac, Jacob, Ryan, Jessie, Drew, Izabella, Cooper, Ivana, Aubree and Layla. Now at rest with Maurice and David. A service for Jean will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Wednesday, the 26th of June 2019 at 11:00 am followed by the burial at The Pyes Pa Memorial Park Cemetery, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance can be made online at bit.ly/mjlowe2106 Communication to the Lowe family, c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 24, 2019