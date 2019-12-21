Home

Mark Kelvin BATES Notice
BATES, Mark Kelvin. (aged 44 years) Kirsty, Corey and Jayda are sad to announce the passing of Mark, a beloved husband and father. Mark passed away peacefully on Monday morning, 16th December 2019 after a very brave, prolonged battle with cancer. The family wish to offer their thanks to the Waipuna Hospice and Radius Althorp staff who have cared for and supported Mark and his family during this time. Donations in Mark's memory may be made to the Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147 or www.waipunahospice.org.nz A private family service has been held. All communication to the Bates family C/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 21, 2019
