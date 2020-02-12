Home

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Katikati RSA
Martin Hamilton RYAN

Martin Hamilton RYAN Notice
RYAN, Martin Hamilton. On 10 February 2020 , at Tauranga Hospital, in his 81st year. Dearly beloved husband of the late Sheryl. Loved brother of Richard and the late Janice. Much loved father of Connell, Deanne and Bradford and father- in-law of Angela, Lloyd and Rebecca. Loved grandfather of Gage, Taylor and Kale. A service will be held at Katikati RSA, on Friday 14th February at 11:30am. To be followed by a gathering at 386 Wainui South Rd , Apata, Sheryl and Martin re-united.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 12, 2020
