Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martina KUIPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martina Anna Maria KUIPER

Add a Memory
Martina Anna Maria KUIPER Notice
KUIPER, Martina Anna Maria. Born 24th May, 1934 -30th November, 2019 Unfortunately our mother, grandmother, great grandmother passed away after a 5 week battle with Pneumonia. Martina, mum, nana was very much loved by her family and friends. In Martina's words: Don't cry because I've gone, rejoice that I was here. From 2 people came 5 children, 17 grandchildren plus 19 great grandchildren. The family had a private send off for her on Thursday 5th December as this was her wishes to just have immediate family only. No funeral. We went with Legacy Funerals as per Martina's wishes. We enjoyed a cuppa with her for our final goodbyes. Martina has asked for no flowers please, donations to Hospice. We love and miss you mum, nana , Martina xxx
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -