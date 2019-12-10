|
|
KUIPER, Martina Anna Maria. Born 24th May, 1934 -30th November, 2019 Unfortunately our mother, grandmother, great grandmother passed away after a 5 week battle with Pneumonia. Martina, mum, nana was very much loved by her family and friends. In Martina's words: Don't cry because I've gone, rejoice that I was here. From 2 people came 5 children, 17 grandchildren plus 19 great grandchildren. The family had a private send off for her on Thursday 5th December as this was her wishes to just have immediate family only. No funeral. We went with Legacy Funerals as per Martina's wishes. We enjoyed a cuppa with her for our final goodbyes. Martina has asked for no flowers please, donations to Hospice. We love and miss you mum, nana , Martina xxx
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 10, 2019