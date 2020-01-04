|
|
AHCHEE, Mary. Peacefully at Acacia Park resthome, Omokoroa on 24th December 2019, aged 97. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman, mother and mother-in- law to Jan and Barry, Kevin and Sue, Annette and Roland. Grandma to Jasmine and Mason, Nadia and Nick, Michael and Keryn, Robert and Eli and Philip. Great Grandma to Kaden and Sasha, Romy and Johan, Emily and Tyler. Sister and sister-in-law to Albert and Shirley, Aunty Mary to Angela, Fiona and Melissa and families. Special thanks to the staff of Acacia Park for their love and care of Mary during her time there and also to Dr Murray Smith, the staff of Ward 3A Tauranga Hospital and St John Ambulance. A private cremation for Mary has been held but a gathering for friends and family to celebrate Mary's life will take place on Saturday, 18 January 2020 in Omokoroa. Please phone Jan on 07 548 2787 for details. All messages to the AhChee family c/- Legacy Funeral Homes Ltd, PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 4, 2020