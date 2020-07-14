Home

Mary Christina SANSON

SANSON, Mary Christina. Suddenly on Sunday 12 July 2020 aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith. Loved mother and mother in law of Catherine, Gordon and Sharon, and Susan. Well loved grandma of Nicholas, Tashina, Daniel, Christopher, Annika, and Samantha. Great grandma of Phoenix, Lillian, Coco and Chester. Loving sister of Helen and Rodney Hurley. A service for Mary will be held at Holy Trinity Church cnr 3rd Ave and Devonport Rd Tauranga on Friday 17 July at 1pm. Messages to PO Box 3394 Hawkes Bay Mail Centre Napier 4142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 14, 2020
