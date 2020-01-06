Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Johns Anglican Church
Arawata Street
Te Awamutu
View Map
GADSBY, Mary Ellen. (formerly Waters, nee Small) On 1st January 2020 at Waikato Hospital, aged 83. Loved wife of the late Bernie. Treasured Mum of Carol and Paul Mason, Bryce and Pare, Graham and Anne, Kerry and Deidre, Stuart and Kayleen, and the late Susan. Adored Nana of 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at St Johns Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu on Thursday, 9th January at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications the Gadsby family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 6, 2020
