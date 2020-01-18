Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Peter's Anglican Church
Beach Rd
Katikati
More Obituaries for Mary CRAWFORD
Mary Gertrude nee Harpham CRAWFORD

Mary Gertrude nee Harpham CRAWFORD Notice
CRAWFORD, Mary Gertrude, nee Harpham. Died peacefully on 11 January 2020, aged 100 years. Loved wife of Colin (deceased); cherished mother and mother-in-law of Noeline, Irene, Rose Anne and Ross, Julie and Peter. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Frank, Henry (deceased), Rose (deceased) Percy and Myra. Adored grandmother of Colin and Ange, Stephen, Lynda, Alasdair, Connor, Sophie, Surenya and great- grandma of Georgia, Chelsea and Corey. "Forever in our hearts" The service will be at 2pm, Tues 21 January at St Peter's Anglican Church, Beach Rd, Katikati. Communications to Crawford Family, 25 9th Ave, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 18, 2020
