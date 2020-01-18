|
CRAWFORD, Mary Gertrude, nee Harpham. Died peacefully on 11 January 2020, aged 100 years. Loved wife of Colin (deceased); cherished mother and mother-in-law of Noeline, Irene, Rose Anne and Ross, Julie and Peter. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Frank, Henry (deceased), Rose (deceased) Percy and Myra. Adored grandmother of Colin and Ange, Stephen, Lynda, Alasdair, Connor, Sophie, Surenya and great- grandma of Georgia, Chelsea and Corey. "Forever in our hearts" The service will be at 2pm, Tues 21 January at St Peter's Anglican Church, Beach Rd, Katikati. Communications to Crawford Family, 25 9th Ave, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 18, 2020