Mary Gwendoline McCORMICK

Mary Gwendoline McCORMICK Notice
McCORMICK, Mary Gwendoline Peacefully surrounded by family on 16 June, 2019 aged 82 years at Somervale Rest Home. A dearly loved wife of Francis (Mac) for the last 59 years. Loved mother and mother in law of Mike and Sarah, Chris and Ellie, Annabel and Jimmy. Loved nana of Ariella, Jay, and Mikayla. Loved sister of Margaret (deceased), Olive, Heather (deceased), Hazel and Beverley. A service for Mary will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Dee St, Mt Maunganui on Thursday 20th June at 1pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to the McCormick family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144. In lieu of flowers donations to Fred Hollows Foundation Private Bag 99909 Newmarket Auckland 1149 would be appreciated and can be left at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 18, 2019
