GREENE, Mary Janet (nee Lilburn). Mary passed away at Malyon House Mt Maunganui on December 12th 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Syd. Adored mother and mother in law of Lynne and Kevin, Mike, and Neil. Proud Janny to Matt and Marama, Rick and Jaime, Nate and Alice, and greatgrandchildren Ruben and Eli. Dear sister of Barbara and the late Jean and Margaret. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Tauranga on Wednesday December 18th at 11am.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 14, 2019