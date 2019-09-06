|
JULIAN, Mary. Passed away peacefully at Althorp Resthome on 30th August 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce (Bob) Charles Julian. Loved mother and mother in law of Howard and Carole Todd, and Robert and Beverley Todd. Loved Oma of Joshua, Shanelle, Danileigh and Alex, great grand children Mathew, Oliver, Carter, Sofia and Jack. According to the family's wishes a private cremation has been held. All communications to the Todd Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 6, 2019