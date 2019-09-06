Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Mary JULIAN

Mary JULIAN Notice
JULIAN, Mary. Passed away peacefully at Althorp Resthome on 30th August 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce (Bob) Charles Julian. Loved mother and mother in law of Howard and Carole Todd, and Robert and Beverley Todd. Loved Oma of Joshua, Shanelle, Danileigh and Alex, great grand children Mathew, Oliver, Carter, Sofia and Jack. According to the family's wishes a private cremation has been held. All communications to the Todd Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 6, 2019
