Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Mary KENNEDY

Mary KENNEDY Notice
KENNEDY, Mary. On August 4th 2020, peacefully at Hetherington House. Aged 103 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy. Dearly loved mother and mother in- law of Neil and Hazel, and the late Kevin. Much loved Gran of Joanne, Shane, Grant; Sheridan, Nathan, Tania, Erin and their families, great Gran and great great Gran to all who loved her. At Mary's request a private cremation has been held. Communications to the Kennedy family, 53B Boucher Ave, Te Puke.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 7, 2020
