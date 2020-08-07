|
KENNEDY, Mary. On August 4th 2020, peacefully at Hetherington House. Aged 103 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy. Dearly loved mother and mother in- law of Neil and Hazel, and the late Kevin. Much loved Gran of Joanne, Shane, Grant; Sheridan, Nathan, Tania, Erin and their families, great Gran and great great Gran to all who loved her. At Mary's request a private cremation has been held. Communications to the Kennedy family, 53B Boucher Ave, Te Puke.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 7, 2020