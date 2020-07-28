Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matel MACPHEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matel MACPHEE

Add a Memory
Matel MACPHEE Notice
MACPHEE, Matel. Peacefully at Reeve House, Mary Doyle Rest Home, Havelock North, on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Aged 92 (38). Dearly loved wife of Murray for 71 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Katrina and Nick Britton, Tim and Briar Macphee, Barbara and Andrew Walker. Loved Granny Mate of Jessica, Emma, Rebecca, Laura, Felicity, Duncan and Alistair, and her eight great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of Matel, will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Terry Longley & Son Chapel, 19 Cooper Street, Havelock North, at 11am. All messages to be sent to the Macphee Family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -