CRIMP, Mathew Charles (Matt). 25 June 2019. Adored dad of Jackson, dearly loved son of Bryan and Lisa and stepdad Neil. Treasured brother of David, Shannon, Ryan and Liam. Loved nephew and cousin. A loyal and good mate to many. A fun loving, caring, big-hearted man. Forever in our hearts. Now at peace and on his next journey. A celebration of Matt's life will be held on Wednesday 3 July at 2pm at Legacy Gradens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa. Communications to the family c/-PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 29, 2019