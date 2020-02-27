Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Matt (Merssa-Matruh) RICHMOND

Matt (Merssa-Matruh) RICHMOND Notice
RICHMOND , Matt (Merssa-Matruh). Passed away after a short illness on 26th February 2020.Dearly loved best friend and husband of Raywynne and loved father of the late Kim, Tina, and Tracey and dearest Papa of Zinzan, Mitchell, and Jasmine. " Gone to be with Kim" A Service for Matt will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 28th February at 2pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Richmond family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 27, 2020
