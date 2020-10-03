|
|
|
COLIN MAUNGAPOHATU BIDOIS. ONZM He mihi maioha tenei ki a koutou i tae mai ki te tangihanga mo to matou Rangatira a Colin Maungapohatu. Nga mihi nui ki te marae o Poututerangi na koutou i manaaki i te whanau i tenei wa pouri- nga pakeke me nga ringawera. Ki nga marae maha i tae mai Tena Koutou. Heartfelt thanks to the many people who sent floral tributes, cards and messages. As many addresses are unknown please accept the family's gratitude. Also to Althorpe and Hodgson House Resthomes a thank you for looking after Colin. To our Tauranga Hospital and the awesome staff at Kaupapa Ward 2a. Nga mihi nui rawa ki a koutou. Finally and especially a huge thank you to Dr John Gemming who was Colin's doctor for over 20 years. You gave him such constant care. Na Wikitoria me nga tamariki a Colin Maungapohatu Bidois
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 3, 2020