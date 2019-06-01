|
MURRAY, Maureen Anne. 10-12-48 - 31-5-19 Following a quick but brave fight. Absolutely devoted and loved wife of Ted. Much loved mother of Jack and Carlene, Helen and Craig. Nana to Anahera, Samira, Jayros, Tawa and Luke. Daughter of the late Bob and Eileen Sloane. Adored best friend and twin sister of Colleen Allen. Respected sister of Mary Parker and Peter Sloane. Loved sister in law of Ken Allen, Warren Sexton and Gillian Sloane. Funeral to be held at Waihi Beach RSA, Beach Road Waihi Beach Wednesday 5th June at 2pm followed by burial at the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. Communications to the Murray family C/-PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 1, 2019