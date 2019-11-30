Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Doris. (nee Bergerson HENDERSON

Add a Memory
Maureen Doris. (nee Bergerson HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON, Maureen Doris. (nee Bergerson) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 20th, 2019 aged 80 years. A much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Tony and Paula, Peter and Michele, Shane and Ally, and Karl and Tracey, a dearest sister and sister-in-law of Mervyn and Nancy, and a wonderful Nana of Stacey, Jamie, Hayden, Katie, Rory, Jordan, Brooke and Ryan. Our sincere thanks to the caring staff at Malyon House for their love and support of Maureen over the last five years. We would also like to thank Tauranga Hospital and Elliot's Funeral Services for the care and respect they gave Maureen. In accordance with Maureen's wishes a private family service has already taken place.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -