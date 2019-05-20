Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
LOCHHEAD, Maureen Helen. (nee Blake) Maureen passed away unexpectedly at home on May 18th 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Milton for 63 years. Adored Mum of Verna and Neil, Robert and Barbara, Gary and Caren, Ian and Mary. Loving and proud Grandma of Kelly, Laura, Jeremy, Samantha, Jessica, Jack, Harry, Charlotte, and Matthew; and Great Grandma of Imogen, Harper, Florence, Margot and Maddison. A service to celebrate Maureen's life will be held at Elliotts' Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga on Thursday May 23rd at 1pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be left at the service for St John Ambulance.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 20, 2019
