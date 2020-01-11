|
DOBSON, Maureen Joyce (nee' Preece). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 31st December, aged 89 years. Dearly beloved wife and best friend of the late Ronald, and cherished mother of Philip. Many thanks to the staff at Annie Brydon for the special care that they gave Maureen. In keeping with Maureen's wishes, a private service was held on Saturday 4th January 2020, after which she was laid to rest with Ron at the Hawera Cemetery. HARDINGS FUNERALS 2019 06 278 8633
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 11, 2020