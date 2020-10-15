|
|
ADNITT, Maurice Peacefully in Tauranga on Tuesday 13th October 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy. Much loved father and father in law of Craig (deceased), Rod and Fanny, and Sharyn and Tony. Loved Pop Pop of Zane, Richard, Caleb, and Amber- Leigh. Special Pop Pop of Tobias and Breanna. A service for Maurice will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga on Monday 19th October at 2pm. Messages to M Adnitt family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 15, 2020