COPSEY, Maurice. Passed away peacefully at home on 1st January 2020. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet. Loving Dad of Clive and Jovelyn, and Claire. Loved grandad of Luke, Oliver, Curtis, and Jodie. A service for Maurice will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, 33/19 Girven Road, Mt Maunganui, on Saturday 11th January at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Waipuna Hospice, either online at bit.ly/mcopsey0101 or can be left at the service. All communications to Copsey Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 3, 2020