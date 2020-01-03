Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice COPSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice COPSEY

Add a Memory
Maurice COPSEY Notice
COPSEY, Maurice. Passed away peacefully at home on 1st January 2020. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet. Loving Dad of Clive and Jovelyn, and Claire. Loved grandad of Luke, Oliver, Curtis, and Jodie. A service for Maurice will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, 33/19 Girven Road, Mt Maunganui, on Saturday 11th January at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Waipuna Hospice, either online at bit.ly/mcopsey0101 or can be left at the service. All communications to Copsey Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -