Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice LENIHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice John (Maury) LENIHAN

Add a Memory
Maurice John (Maury) LENIHAN Notice
LENIHAN, Maurice John (Maury). Peacefully in Tauranga, and surrounded by his family, on Sunday 15th September 2019 aged 78 years. Dear husband and trusted friend of Janice. Much loved father and father in law of Kym and Greg, Diane and Peter, and Mike and Harriet. Adored grandfather of Holly, Maia, Joe, Taine, Sam, Henri, and Louis. A service for Maury will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 17 Gloucester Road Mount Maunganui, on Friday 20th September at 2pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Lenihan family C/- PO Box 4005 Mount Maunganui 3116
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.