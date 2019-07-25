Home

SOUTHORN, Maurice Oliver (Murray). On the 24th of July 2019, on his Mum's birthday at Tauranga Hospital in Cheryl's arms. Aged 66 Years. Beloved husband and best mate of Cheryl. Much loved father and father in law of Lana and Tony, Kerryn and Nathan, Todd and Kristan. An awesome Koro of Sophie, Blake and Jacob. "Kua Hinga te Totara i Te Waonui-a-tane" Donations to the Alzheimers Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Murray will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday 27th of July 2019 at 10:30 AM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 25, 2019
