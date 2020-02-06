|
WEAVER, Maurice Robert. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at Waipuna Hospice after a valiant fight against his cancer diagnosis, and in an effort to remain with his loved ones and dear friends for as long as possible. He will be greatly missed by his wife Sarndra and children Shannon, Tara and Nicholas and sister Colleen and family. A service to celebrate the life of this active, adventurous and much admired man will be held in the grounds of his home at 24 Carmichael Road, Bethlehem,Tauranga on Friday 7th February 2020 at 5.30pm. Please come in relaxed casual attire with light and bright colours abounding. Communication to the Weaver family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 6, 2020