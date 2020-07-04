Home

Service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Woodhill
167 Grange Road
Tauranga
View Map
Mavis Daphne. (formerly Banks KEATE

Mavis Daphne. (formerly Banks KEATE Notice
KEATE, Mavis Daphne. (formerly Banks) Passed away at Bethlehem Views on 30 June 2020. Loved wife of John. Much loved Mother and mother in law of Warren and Julia, Reeve and Sylvana, Leigh and Paula, Dallas and Carol. A loved and special Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Mavis will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road Tauranga, on Tuesday 7 July at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Please consider all donations to Alzheimer's New Zealand c/o P.O. Box 15553 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 4, 2020
