Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MAXINE WALLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAXINE FRANCES WALLIS

Add a Memory
MAXINE FRANCES WALLIS Notice
WALLIS, Maxine Frances. Passed away peacefully at home in the care of her three loving daughters on Monday 17 August 2020 at home. Beloved wife of David. Cherished mother of Glenda, Janine, Katrina and Dene, and Mark. Proud Nana of Keryn, Erika, Scott, Chrysta, Chloe and Zane, Kurt and Elise, Jordan, Madison, Jesse, Luke and Blake. Great Gran Nan of Bridie and Millie. A strong, elegant lady loved dearly by her Family, Friends, Church Community and all who were fortunate to know her. A private farewell has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hibiscus Coast Hospice. State of Grace 0800477133
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAXINE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -