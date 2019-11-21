|
|
FAULKNER, Mere (Mary). It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mere, also known as Mary. Most special cherished and adored wife of Charlie. Loved mother of Ngahiiti, Charles and Liz, Cammie, Mark (deceased), and grandmother of Emma (deceased), Charles and Matt. Admired for her dignity, smile, warmth, friendship and the epitome of unconditional love. Tangihanga to be held at Waikari Marae, Matapihi on Friday 22 November 2019 and burial at 11am on Saturday 23 November at Okahu Urupa, Matapihi. All communications to 022-560-3070, 021-0231-3196 and (09) 626-7325.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 21, 2019