Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Okahu Urupa,
Matapihi
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mere FAULKNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mere Mary FAULKNER

Add a Memory
Mere Mary FAULKNER Notice
FAULKNER, Mere (Mary). It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mere, also known as Mary. Most special cherished and adored wife of Charlie. Loved mother of Ngahiiti, Charles and Liz, Cammie, Mark (deceased), and grandmother of Emma (deceased), Charles and Matt. Admired for her dignity, smile, warmth, friendship and the epitome of unconditional love. Tangihanga to be held at Waikari Marae, Matapihi on Friday 22 November 2019 and burial at 11am on Saturday 23 November at Okahu Urupa, Matapihi. All communications to 022-560-3070, 021-0231-3196 and (09) 626-7325.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mere's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -