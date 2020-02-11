Home

Mervin Edgar TAYLOR

Mervin Edgar TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Mervin Edgar. 23.1.1927 - 7.2.2020 Loved husband of the late Eileen. Father and father-in-law of Allan and Jill, Don and Pam, Leslie and Peter. Grandfather of six and great-grandfather to all of his great- grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren. A graveside service will be held for Mervin at Pyes Pa Cemetery, 403 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 12 February 2020 at 11.30am. Communications to the Taylor family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 11, 2020
