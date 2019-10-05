Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Mervyn JOHANSSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mervyn Arthur (Arthur) JOHANSSON

Add a Memory
Mervyn Arthur (Arthur) JOHANSSON Notice
JOHANSSON, Mervyn Arthur (Arthur). Passed away suddenly on 3 October 2019. Leaving behind his loved wife Jennie of 52 years, dearly loved daughters Angela and Donna, much loved son in law Craig Pestorius and special grandfather to Toby and Emma Laidlow. Dad you have made us proud and happy to have a Dad as you. In our hearts forever. A service will be held for Arthur on Friday, 11 October at 2pm at the Omanu Golf Course, Motiti Road, Mount Maunganui. All communications to the Johansson family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mervyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices