|
|
ERSKINE-SHAW, Michael. Passed away peacefully on 21st July 2020, aged 97 years. Much loved husband of the late Mary, for nearly 60 years. Loved father and father in law of Peter, Michael and Margaret, Brian and Margaret, Anthony and Margaret, Chris and Jeanine, and Tim and Kath. Cherished Grandad to his 23 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Saturday, July 25 at 10am, followed by interment at The Pyes Pa Cemetery. A special thank you to all the staff at Glenbrae Rest Home for all the love and care given to Dad. Communications to The Erskine-Shaw Family, PO Box 506, Rotorua.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 23, 2020