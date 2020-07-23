Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Service
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael ERSKINE-SHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael ERSKINE-SHAW

Add a Memory
Michael ERSKINE-SHAW Notice
ERSKINE-SHAW, Michael. Passed away peacefully on 21st July 2020, aged 97 years. Much loved husband of the late Mary, for nearly 60 years. Loved father and father in law of Peter, Michael and Margaret, Brian and Margaret, Anthony and Margaret, Chris and Jeanine, and Tim and Kath. Cherished Grandad to his 23 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Saturday, July 25 at 10am, followed by interment at The Pyes Pa Cemetery. A special thank you to all the staff at Glenbrae Rest Home for all the love and care given to Dad. Communications to The Erskine-Shaw Family, PO Box 506, Rotorua.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -