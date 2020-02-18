Home

Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:30 p.m.
C3 City Church
252 Otumoetai Rd
Tauranga
View Map
Michael Hugh MOWAT-SMITH

MOWAT-SMITH, Michael Hugh. Passed away peacefully at home on 14th of February 2020. Dearest loved husband of Christine. Deeply loved father of Sophie and the late Christopher and treasured father-in- law of Carlene and William. Dearly loved Grandad of Kate, Hannah, Rachel and Reuben. Our lives have been immeasurably blessed by you and we will treasure our memories of you forever. A service to celebrate Michael's life is to be held on Saturday 22nd February 2020 at 1.30pm at C3 City Church, 252 Otumoetai Rd, Tauranga. Donations may be made to Waipuna Hospice at www.waipunahospice. org.nz. Communications to the Mowat-Smith family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 18, 2020
