Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael CAUTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael James CAUTY

Add a Memory
Michael James CAUTY Notice
CAUTY, Michael James. Born October 3, 1949. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 17th aged 70, after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his sparring partner and wife Tricia. Loving dad to Jason and Shona. Poppa to Yaz, Max and Michael. Brother of Richard and Brian. Sadly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Thursday 24th October at 2pm. Parking is limited, please park on Hillcrest Rd. Communications to the Cauty family c/-PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.