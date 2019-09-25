Home

Michael John BILBE

Michael John BILBE Notice
BILBE, Michael John. Passed away peacefully on 23 September 2019 after a well fought battle. Treasured husband to Sandy. Adored father to Kirsten and Duncan, Paula and Maria. Cherished grandad to Andreas and Edie, Liam and Caleb. A service to celebrate Mike's life to be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Friday, 27 September at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice are appreciated. Messages to the Bilbe family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 25, 2019
