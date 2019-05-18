|
O'CONNOR, Michael Patrick. 10/03/1930 - 16/05/2019 Passed away peacefully in his sleep. Dearly loved Husband of Bubby for 63 years. Much loved Father of Catherine, Michael, Kevin, Joseph, Theresa and Cecilia. Adored Grandad of his 9 Grandchildren. In our hearts always and missed dearly. Michael will lie at home on Sunday and Monday, friends are welcome. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 17 Gloucester Road, Mount Maunganui on Tuesday 21 May at 11.00am. A Vigil Rosary will be held Monday 20 May at 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations for St Johns Ambulance can be made online at bit.ly/mpoconnor1605. Communication to the O'Connor Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 18, 2019