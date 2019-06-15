|
FORD, Michael Ramsay. Sadly, took flight on 12 June, aged 72. His memory will forever live in the hearts and minds of his much loved and loving family, Belinda, Richard, Matthew, Sarah, sister Sue, and their families. A gathering to honour Mike's life and share memories of him will be held at Mount Maunganui Golf Club, 15 Fairway Avenue, on Friday 21 June at 1:30 pm. Mike has been privately cremated. We are grateful for the successful lifeline extended to Mike by the Auckland Cancer Trials Centre and the outstanding care offered by Waipuna Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to these wonderful organisations would be appreciated.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 15, 2019