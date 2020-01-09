Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
MARSH, Milton. Beloved husband of Lesley for 66 years. Very much loved father and father-in- law to Geraldine and Paul, Kevin and Dianne and Lee-Anne. Loved grandfather to Julia, Geoffrey and Jess (Aust), Tim and Kira (Germany), Rebecca (U.K.) and great grandfather to Oliver, Chloe and Ava. A tough battle fought. A service to remember Milton will be held at Elliotts Funerals Rosebank Chapel, 25 9th Ave Tauranga on Monday the 13th Jan at 2pm.In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice or St John which can be left at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 9, 2020
