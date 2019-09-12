|
HEENEY, Miriam Maude (nee Desha). On Tuesday, 10th September 2019. Beloved wife of Peter. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of David and Roz, and Alex and Simone. Cherished Oma of Kim, Tiff, Ash, Steph, Brandon, Tahlia, James, Lucy, Georgia, Max and Eli. A service for Miriam will be held at St Mary Immaculate Church, 114 Elizabeth St, Tauranga on Monday, the 16th of September 2019 at 11:00 am followed by burial at the Hastings cemetery on Tuesday, the 17th of September. Communication to the Heeney family, c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 12, 2019