Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Mollie LONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mollie (Lewis) LONG

Add a Memory
Mollie (Lewis) LONG Notice
LONG, Mollie (nee Lewis). Passed away peacefully on the 13th December 2019 in her 93rd year. Treasured wife of the late Geoff. Cherished mother of Mike and Mark (deceased). Grandmother to Hanna, Sarah and Kayla. Great grandmother to River. Special thanks to our loving friend Linda and the nursing staff of Hodgson House. A private cremation has taken place in accordance with Mollie's wishes. Messages to the Long family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mollie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -