LONG, Mollie (nee Lewis). Passed away peacefully on the 13th December 2019 in her 93rd year. Treasured wife of the late Geoff. Cherished mother of Mike and Mark (deceased). Grandmother to Hanna, Sarah and Kayla. Great grandmother to River. Special thanks to our loving friend Linda and the nursing staff of Hodgson House. A private cremation has taken place in accordance with Mollie's wishes. Messages to the Long family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 18, 2019