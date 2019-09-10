Home

Mona (Bennett) WILLIAMSON

Mona (Bennett) WILLIAMSON Notice
WILLIAMSON, Mona (nee Bennett). Mona went Home to the place prepared for her by her Lord on September 9th 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Mark for 68 years. Loved Mum of Lindsay (deceased) and Philippa, Bruce and Ursula, Ruth (deceased), Roger, Yvonne and Neville Gupwell. Proud Gran of Anna and Jem, Sarah and Jonny, Michelle, and Sophie. Great Gran to darling Toby. A service for Mona will be held at 14th Avenue Gospel Centre, 10 14th Avenue, Tauranga on Thursday September 12th at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Mobile Mission Maintenance (MMM). Interment will be at Akatarawa Cemetery, Upper Hutt on Saturday September 14th at 11am.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 10, 2019
