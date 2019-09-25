Home

Morreen Patricia WALLS

Morreen Patricia WALLS Notice
WALLS, Morreen Patricia. Passed away peacefully in Rotorua on 23rd September 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec), precious mother of Diana (dec), John and Chris, Kath and Pete, Bill and Vicki, Bev and Keith and Veronica (dec). A cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Beloved sister of Jean, twin sister of Kathleen (dec), Jessie (dec), Dorothy, Diana (dec), Marie, Bill, Allison, Frances (dec) and Rose (dec). The family wish to thank the wonderful staff at Cantabria Rest Home and Dr Leonie Sinclair for their loving care of Morreen over the years. A private cremation has been held. All correspondence C/- PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 25, 2019
