MOORE, Muriel Annie. Passed away peacefully on her 97th birthday, the 22nd February 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Clinton (Happy). Much loved mother and mother in law of Marilyn and Noel. Loved Nan of Nicola, the late Tonia, Aaron and Tristan and their families. A special Nan to Barry and Andrew and their families. A big thank you to the staff and carers at Papamoa Beach Village for the love and care they provided. The Lord bless you and keep you, the Lord make his face to shine upon you and give you peace. Numbers 6: 24-26. A service to remember Muriel will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Ave Tauranga on Friday 6th March at 1:00pm followed by a private family burial. All correspondence to: Moore Family C/o Elliotts Funerals, 25 9th Ave Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 27, 2020